Chris Young Added To After Hours Concert Series At The Meadow Event Park

EventMakers - USA announced that Chris Young will be performing on July 24th as part of the After Hours Concert Series at The Meadow Event Park. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 9, 2021 at 10:00AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $31 from April 9-15. Additional shows will be announced in the coming weeks.

Chris Young has become a pillar in the country genre with his distinctive baritone and memorable storytelling. Since signing his record deal with RCA Nashville at the age of 20, the multi-platinum artist has amassed close to four billion career streams and multiple No. 1 hits, nine as a songwriter. Now, Young is gearing up for an exciting new chapter with the upcoming 2021 release of his eighth studio album.

A traditionalist who continues to push the genre forward with modern production, adept songwriting and captivating collaborations, Young's new single "Famous Friends" has the singer songwriter reflecting on his hometown crew with an assist from real-life friend and labelmate Kane Brown. The anthemic ode to his hometown has Young shining a light on his own friends with soaring guitar features and a pounding beat that will excel in the live setting.

The 2021 After Hours Concerts at Meadow Event Park season is expected to include at least 30 shows, over 20 of which have already been announced. The significantly larger footprint of The Meadow Event Park will allow more flexibility to present shows based on social distancing guidelines that may be in place at the time. Current guidelines and seating arrangements can be found at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com/Covid-19.

The After Hours Concert Series will be situated on 12 acres within Meadow Event Park and will feature premier VIP viewing areas, as well as beverage and dining amenities, offering a seamless experience from the time guests arrive to the moment they leave. Conveniently located just off VA-30 East, Meadow Event Park is easily accessible from I-95 at the Doswell, Kings Dominion exit and will provide ample parking on-site, eliminating the need to find parking elsewhere.

Already on sale are Jamey Johnson on May 14, New Faces of Country featuring Jimmie Allen, Matt Stell and more on May 21, Chase Rice on May 22, Aaron Lewis on June 4, Kip Moore on June 18, Indigo Girls on June 19, Blues Traveler with JJ Grey & Mofro on June 25, Hanson on June 26, Toby Keith on July 17, Sublime with Rome and Dirty Heads on July 18, Lee Brice on August 6, Get The Led Out on August 12, Train with Vertical Horizon on August 13, Jon Pardi with Larry Fleet on August 14, Tower of Power on August 18, Foreigner on August 20, The Commodores on August 26, Steve Earle and Los Lobos on August 27, Scotty McCreery on August 28, Ludacris on September 17, Lynyrd Skynyrd on September 18, and Brad Paisley on September 23. All shows are on sale now at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon.

A limited number of season passes are currently available for the 2021 concert season. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming After Hours Concert Series season and can be purchased at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com/season-passes.

Tickets for Chris Young on Saturday, July 24 at After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park go on sale this Friday, April 9 at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of $31 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only. Gates open at 5:00 PM; show starts at 6:00 PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event park is located at 13191 DaWn Blvd, Doswell, VA 23047.