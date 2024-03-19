Broadway In Richmond To Present SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT, And More In 2024 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The lineup has been announced for the 2024 – 2025 Broadway In Richmond six-show subscription series plus an add-on option, all performed at the Altria Theater. The season will include five Richmond area premieres with three of them in their first year of touring along with the return of a popular rom-com, pop musical.

The hilarious comedy musical, SHUCKED will kick off the season, making one of the first stops fresh off its Broadway run, in October 2024. Fan favorite and global smash hit MAMMA MIA! returns to the Altria Theater in December 2024, with the Virginia premiere of MJ arriving in January 2025.

The 10 time Tony Award-winning hit MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL will play for two weeks in March 2025; A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, also in its first year of touring, will play in April 2025 and the song and dance spectacular, SOME LIKE IT HOT will wrap up the season in June 2025. CHICAGO THE MUSICAL is returning to Richmond in May 2025 and can be added to any six-show season ticket package.

Season ticket packages are on sale now. Current season ticket holders can renew online at BroadwayInRichmond.com/Renew2425. New season ticket holders can purchase season tickets at BroadwayInRichmond.com/New2425.

There are many benefits to becoming a season ticket holder, including guaranteed seats year after year, exclusive options to upgrade seats, additional special ticket offers, payment plans, pre-paid parking availability, and the chance to purchase tickets to add-on shows before they go on sale to the public. Broadway In Richmond season ticket holders receive electronic tickets prior to the performance via email or their online account avoiding Box Office and will-call lines. These tickets can be printed at home or stored on smart phones for convenient entry to the theater.

“In the sixteen seasons we've been presenting Broadway shows in Richmond, we have never had three shows (SHUCKED, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, and SOME LIKE IT HOT) engaged within the first year of their national tour.,” says Ashley Gibson, Regional Marketing Director for Nederlander National Markets. “We're thrilled to bring shows to RVA directly from Broadway – our patrons will be the among the first people across the country to see them! And the fact that we have these shows is a direct result of the incredible support we receive from our partners in the community, and the record-breaking growth in both ticket sales and subscribers we've seen in the past few seasons.”

Tickets and More Information

The six-show subscription starts as low as $295 (plus applicable fees). Season ticket packages are available Tuesday through Sunday – including weekend matinees – with the best pricing available for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday evenings. Call the Season Ticket Hotline at 804-592-3401, visit BroadwayInRichmond.com or email SeasonTickets@BroadwayInRichmond.com to learn about additional package information and other subscriber benefits.

Ticket on sale dates for the public for individual shows will be announced as each engagement approaches. Group sales opportunities (groups of 10+) will be available for all shows, and student rush tickets for most shows will also be available. Digital lotteries will be held for each Broadway in Richmond show. The season schedule is subject to change and additional add-on showsto the series may be announced at a later date.

Please exercise caution to guard against fraud by purchasing tickets online at these official websites, www.BroadwayInRichmond.com and www.AltriaTheater.com. We remind patrons that the official ticketing partner of Broadway In Richmond is ETIX and tickets featuring any other vendor may not be valid.

SHUCKED

Tuesday, October 29 – Sunday, November 3, 2024 with 8 performances

Altria Theater

SHUCKED is the Tony Award–winning musical comedy The Wall Street Journal calls “flat out hilarious!” And nobody knows funny like economists. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie),

a score by the Grammy Award–winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves' “Follow Your Arrow”), and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien (Hairspray), this corn fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater.

MAMMA MIA!

Tuesday, December 10 – Sunday, December 15, 2024 with 8 performances

Altria Theater

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the father she's never known brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

MJ

Tuesday, January 28 – Sunday, February 2, 2025 with 8 performances

Altria Theater

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Richmond as MJ, the multi–Tony Award-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. MJ is startin' somethin' as it makes its Richmond premiere at the Altria Theater.

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Tuesday, March 4 – Sunday, March 16, 2025 with 16 performances

Altria Theater

Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards—including Best Musical! Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and—above all—Love. With a book by Tony Award winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical—it is a state of mind.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Tuesday, April 15 – Sunday, April 20, 2025 with 8 performances

Altria Theater

THE UNTOLD TRUE STORY OF A BROOKLYN KID WHO BECAME A CHART-BUSTING, SHOW-STOPPING, AWARD-WINNING AMERICAN ICON.

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chartbusting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.

Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

SOME LIKE IT HOT

Tuesday, June 3 – Sunday, June 8, 2025 with 8 performances

Altria Theater

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

And what a trip it is! With its irresistible combination of heart and laughs, song and dance, SOME LIKE IT HOT won more theater awards than any show this season, and was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk, The Drama League, and the Outer Critics Circle. No wonder Deadline calls it “a tap-dancing, razzle dazzling embrace of everything you love about musical theater.”

ADD-ON SHOW

ADD TO ANY SEASON TICKET PACKAGE TO SECURE SEATS BEFORE THE GENERAL PUBLIC

CHICAGO THE MUSICAL

Friday, May 9 – Sunday, May 11, 2025 with 5 performances

Altria Theater

CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen.

In the whirlwind of Chicago's Jazz Age, two of the Cook County Jail's most notorious murderesses— vaudeville star Velma Kelly and chorus girl Roxie Hart—become fierce rivals as they compete for headlines amidst a media frenzy.

Broadway's longest-running musical has been razzle dazzling audiences for 27 years, and after more than 10,000 performances, 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, and a Grammy, we're just getting started.