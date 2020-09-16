Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Brave Spirits Theatre Cancels Remainder of SHAKESPEARE'S HISTORIES

Article Pixel

All remaining scheduled performances of the four plays of The King’s Shadow are cancelled. 

Sep. 16, 2020  

Brave Spirits Theatre has announced the cancellation of the rest of its performances in the Shakespeare's Histories rep.

Due to ongoing Virginia restrictions on non-essential businesses and gatherings of more than ten people, all remaining scheduled performances of the four plays of The King's Shadow are cancelled.

"The entire company is deeply saddened to not get to continue performances at this time," the company said in a statement on its website. "We are extremely excited, however, to return to Shakespeare's Histories next year with The Queen's Storm, including the three parts of Henry the Sixth and Richard the Third."

Learn more at https://www.bravespiritstheatre.com/shakespeares-histories/.



Related Articles View More Central Virginia Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Our Readers Give Shoutouts to Their Favorite Educators for National Arts in Education Week!
  • Sarah Brightman's 2020 HYMN IN CONCERT Tour Rescheduled for Nov/Dec 2021
  • Boston Ballet Reimagines 2020–2021 Season
  • MRT Celebrates New Playwright Commissions, New Reading Series – MRT's FIRST LOOK