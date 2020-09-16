Brave Spirits Theatre Cancels Remainder of SHAKESPEARE'S HISTORIES

All remaining scheduled performances of the four plays of The King’s Shadow are cancelled.

Brave Spirits Theatre has announced the cancellation of the rest of its performances in the Shakespeare's Histories rep.

Due to ongoing Virginia restrictions on non-essential businesses and gatherings of more than ten people, all remaining scheduled performances of the four plays of The King's Shadow are cancelled.

"The entire company is deeply saddened to not get to continue performances at this time," the company said in a statement on its website. "We are extremely excited, however, to return to Shakespeare's Histories next year with The Queen's Storm, including the three parts of Henry the Sixth and Richard the Third."

Learn more at https://www.bravespiritstheatre.com/shakespeares-histories/.

Shows View More Central Virginia Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You