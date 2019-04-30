Barter Theatre Presents SHREK THE MUSICAL

"Shrek the Musical" is running May 18 through Aug. 25. You don't want to miss this Tony award-winning adaption of the hit Dreamworks Animation film, starring Barter favorites Zacchaeus Kimbrell as Shrek, Kim Morgan Dean as Fiona and Sean Maximo Campos as Donkey.

In "Shrek The Musical," you will see a cold-hearted ogre transform into an unlikely hero. Along the journey to save a princess, Shrek runs into a flirty dragon, a tiny villain, and some fairytale favorites like the Gingerbread Man and more! We promise magic on stage with a real fiery dragon, wild costumes and the classic jokes you love from the movie. We invite you to join us for fun that the whole family will enjoy at Gilliam Stage at Barter Theatre from May 18 until Aug. 25.

Barter Theatre's early ogre special offers shrek-tacular savings and the best seats in the swamp! Now through May 31, no ticket fees and all youth tickets (17 and under) are just $15. For groups of 7 or more, call Group Sales at 276-619-5406 for additional offers.

Tickets start at $20. To book your seats, call 276-628-3991 or visit www.BarterTheatre.com.





