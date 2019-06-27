Award-Winning Trio The Gatlin Brothers to Perform at the Hylton Center this September

The Hylton Performing Arts Center is pleased to welcome the addition of country and gospel music legends Larry, Steve, and Rudy-The Gatlin Brothers to the Merchant Hall stage in a special Hylton Center EXTRA! performance, Sunday, September 22 at 7:00 p.m. (10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, VA). HyltonCenter.org

The Gatlin Brothers' storybook careers began in the small town of Abilene, Texas in 1955, when Larry was 6, Steve was 4, and Rudy was 2. Inspired by gospel music, the brothers would sing for anyone who would listen, and for more than 60 years, they've sung their way to the top of the charts and into the hearts of fans around the globe. The Grammy® Award-winning trio celebrates six decades of music and family with a new show, highlighting their raw, pure harmony honed after a lifetime of experiences as brothers and performers. They will also share hit songs from the past and give an inside look into the stories behind the songs.

Tickets for The Gatlin Brothers are $70, $55, $45. Pre-show artist Meet & Greet is available for an additional $25 (limited availability; first-come, first-served). Tickets for The Gatlin Brothers are currently available exclusively to subscribers of the Hylton Center. Friends of the Hylton Center will be able to purchase tickets July 18. Single tickets go on sale to the public August 1. Patrons can purchase subscriptions in person at the Hylton Center Ticket Office (open Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), by calling 703-993-7759, or through the Hylton Center's website at HyltonCenter.org.



The Gatlin Brothers' career has led them to a lifetime of noteworthy achievements, including a Grammy® Award for Best Country Song ("Broken Lady"), three American Country Music awards for Single of the Year ("All The Gold In California"), Album of the Year (Straight Ahead) and Male Vocalist of the Year for Larry Gatlin, along with five nominations for County Music Awards Vocal Group of the Year, Single, Album, and Male Vocalist of the Year. The Gatlin Brothers have accumulated seven #1 Singles, 32 Top 40 Records, 22 Studio Albums, and five Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) "Million-Air" Awards. Larry Gatlin ranks fourth as Solo Writer with the most self-penned Top 40 Billboard Hits. His massive song catalog has been recorded by the who's who of entertainers, including Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Glen Campbell, Kris Kristofferson, Sir Tom Jones, Dottie West, Charlie Rich, Johnny Mathis, and dozens of others, securing his legacy as one of BMI's top solo songwriters of all time.



For more than 62 years now, Larry, Steve, and Rudy have entertained audiences in some of the world's largest venues and from some of the most iconic stages, including the Grammy® Awards, the American Music Awards, the People's Choice Awards, The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, Oprah, Hee Haw, The Love Boat,The Midnight Special with Wolfman Jack, The Merv Griffin Show, Solid Gold, The Barbara Mandrell Show, and their own variety special on ABC Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers. Don't miss your chance to see them on the Hylton Center's Merchant Hall Stage.

Hylton Center EXTRA! Sponsors: NOVEC; Buck and Julie Waters, The Waters Foundation

Dedicated to bringing a world-class performing arts venue to the Prince William region, the Hylton Performing Arts Center was born out of a partnership among Prince William County, George Mason University, the City of Manassas, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and individuals and businesses in the private sector. Soaring more than nine stories and boasting a stunning mix of copper, glass and masonry, the 85,000-square foot center is home to two unparalleled performance venues for local arts groups and performers from around the world, as well as university-related activities. Construction of a new Hylton Center Education and Rehearsal Wing is under way and expected to be completed in 2019. This expansion will provide nearly 17,000 square feet of additional space for rehearsals, classes, and performances allowing the artists and arts educators of our community to fully facilitate the entire life-cycle of artistic creation. The Hylton Performing Arts Center, the only building of its kind in the area, has quickly become the cultural hub of Prince William County and the surrounding communities and is a shining example of civic collaboration and commitment to the arts.



George Mason University is Virginia's largest public research university. Located near Washington, D.C., Mason enrolls 37,000 students from 130 countries and all 50 states. Mason has grown rapidly over the past half-century and is recognized for its innovation and entrepreneurship, remarkable diversity, and commitment to accessibility.





