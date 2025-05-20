A CHRISTMAS CAROL, COME FROM AWAY, and More Set For Virginia Rep 2025/2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Virginia Repertory Theatre has announced its 2025/2026 season.

“Next season, we are thrilled to present a lineup of plays and musicals that capture the full range of the human experience, with delightfully absurd comedies, Pulitzer prize-winners, clever crime capers, beloved family classics, and the regional premiere of a soul-stirring Broadway musical,” said Artistic Director Rick Hammerly. “This is a season crafted to entertain, challenge, and uplift; a collection of unforgettable stories that encourage audiences to reflect, connect, and explore the defining moments that shape who we are.”

“Virginia Rep has lived the last year in a state of extreme uncertainty, and it is a wonderful feeling to put forward a slate of new shows filled with energy, optimism, and a strong sense of community” added Managing Director Klaus Schuller. “Richmond has really stepped us to help throughout the last year, and this new season feels like an opportunity to give something beautiful in return.”

Murder on the Orient Express

The 2025/2026 Season opens with Agatha Christie's masterful mystery, Murder on the Orient Express, adapted for stage by Ken Ludwig. When a wealthy and despised passenger is found murdered in his locked train compartment, Christie's legendary detective, Hercule Poirot, finds himself trapped by a snowstorm and surrounded by suspects, each harboring dark secrets and hidden motives. Poirot meticulously unravels an intricate web of lies and deceit, revealing a shocking conclusion that will leave audiences breathless.

On the Arenstein Stage at the November Theater

September 11 - October 12, 2025

A Christmas Carol

A beloved classic comes to Richmond this holiday season with Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, adapted by Virginia Repertory Theatre's Artistic Director, Rick Hammerly. Experience Ebenezer Scrooge's journey through Christmas Past, Present, and Future, in a story that celebrates the human spirit and our capacity for joy — a reminder that even the coldest heart can be thawed by warmth and kindness.

On the Arenstein Stage at the November Theater

Part of the Jessie Bogese Family Season

November 28, 2025 - December 28, 2025

Deathtrap

Also in December, at the historic Hanover Tavern, is Ira Levin's Deathtrap - a classic comedic thriller. Sidney Bruhl, a once-celebrated playwright, finds himself struggling with crippling creative drought. When Clifford Anderson, one of his former students, arrives with a potential masterpiece – a whodunnit that could reignite Sidney's fading fame – the stage is set for a deadly game of ambition, manipulation, and murder.

Hanover Tavern

December 12, 2025 - January 18, 2026

Primary Trust

Spring 2026 begins with Eboni Booth's recent off-broadway hit, Primary Trust - an insightful exploration of vulnerability, isolation, and the unexpected friendships that can blossom in the face of adversity.

When a shy 38 year-old's carefully constructed life—a routine of books, Mai-Tais, and conversations with his Best Friend—collapses, Kenneth must suddenly confront his past and brave the outside world. Hailed by critics as “spryly comic and as poignant” (LA Times) and “wonderfully vivid” (The New York Times), this uplifting, Pulitzer-prize winning play explores change, the resilience of the human spirit, and the courage it takes to forge new paths in life.

In the Theatre Gym at the November Theater

March 5 - 29, 2026

The Cottage

Sandy Rustin's The Cottage, comes to the Hanover Tavern in late spring. Fresh from its triumphant Broadway run, The Cottage is a wickedly entertaining evening of pure, (un)adulterated fun. When Sylvia Van Kipness decides to expose her love affair to her husband and her lover's wife—only to discover that they aren't the only ones having an affair—a series of hilarious misunderstandings escalates into comedic chaos.

Hanover Tavern

March 27 - April 26, 2026

The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley

A cherished children's story comes to life in The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley, at the November Theatre as part of the Jessie Bogese Family Season in April. Stanley is a perfectly normal kid with a perfectly normal life. But his dream is to travel the world, do something amazing, and see something no one's ever seen before! When a falling bulletin board squashes him flat - REALLY flat - Stanley gets his wish and mails himself around the world in search of a solution to his predicament. Spanning the Globe—from Paris, to Hollywood, to Hawaii—The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley is filled with infectious songs and non-stop adventure!

On the Arenstein Stage at the November Theater

Part of the Jessie Bogese Family Season

April 8 - May 3, 2026

Book by Timothy A. McDonald

Lyrics by Timothy A. McDonald, Jonathan K. Waller

Music by David Weinstein, Timothy A. McDonald, Jonathan K. Waller, and Stephen Gabriel

Based on the book Flat Stanley by Jeff Brown

Illustrations by Scott Nash

Come From Away

Completing the 2025/2026 Season is the regional premiere of the Tony-award-winning Broadway hit, Come from Away. In the wake of devastating events, the world held its breath. But in the remote town of Gander, Newfoundland, an extraordinary story of compassion and unexpected connection unfolded. When 38 planes carrying nearly 7,000 passengers were diverted to Gander, the small town's residents opened their hearts and homes, transforming strangers into family. Called a “...celebration of the best of humankind” by the Daily Beast - don't miss this remarkable true story of the days following 9/11, brought to life with a memorable, moving score by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein.

On the Arenstein Stage at the November Theater

June 18 - August 2, 2026

