1st Stage to Open The Logan Festival of Solo Performance with Lori Brown Mirabal

1st Stage will kick off the celebrated Logan Festival of Solo Performance with two outstanding productions by renowned opera singer, Lori Brown Mirabal. Mirabal has performed internationally as a mezzo-soprano and has spent more than a decade translating her love of opera into education programs for young people. Her works will debut the Logan Festival at its 2021 location, The Boro located just blocks from 1st Stage. The festival will feature lawn seating of up to 100 people per performance.

From August 21 to August 29, 1st Stage will present Making Opera Soup, written by and starring Lori Brown Mirabal, directed by Vincent Scott, with Steven Gross on piano. For the first time, the Logan Festival will expand into family programming with this entertaining and interactive show. Award-winning opera singer Mirabal invokes the excitement and magic of opera in a performance for children and families. Music and captivating storytelling collide in this lively, fun performance for all ages. "Her presentation, designed for youngsters, delights adults as well and is a treat for anyone who has ever been intimidated by opera"- The Ridgewood News. Bring the whole family for outdoor fun as the summer winds down!

As a special treat, on August 27 and August 28, 2021, for only two special performances, 1st Stage will present Lori Brown Mirabal's Charmed Life, directed by Vincent Scott, with Steven Gross on piano. This autobiographical solo performance tells not only Mirabal's own story, but also pays homage to famous entertainers including Oprah, Cab Calloway and Luciano Pavarotti who had a hand in her rise, and she salutes the Black women opera singers who paved the way. These special performances will be the perfect way to enjoy an evening out.

Individual tickets for the Logan Festival of Solo Performance are currently for sale starting at just $10 and can be purchased online at www.1ststage.org or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.