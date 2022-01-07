Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

10th Annual Prince William County Public Schools Student Exhibition Comes to Hylton Performing Arts Center Next Week

The exhibit will run January 11 –February 20.

Jan. 7, 2022  
10th Annual Prince William County Public Schools Student Exhibition will come to to Hylton Performing Arts Center next week. The exhibit will run January 11 -February 20.

Featuring expressive and original works of art, this student artwork from Prince William County Public Schools represents the creative talents of students from elementary to high school. The visual arts program in PWCS prepares students to be visually innovative and to develop an awareness and appreciation of visual art.

Learn more at https://hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/gallery-exhibit-10th-annual-prince-william-county-public-schools-student-exhibition/.


