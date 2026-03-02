MISS SAIGON To Play Milton Keynes Theatre In April

🎭 NEW! New Zealand Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Zealand & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Michael Harrison, in association with Cameron Mackintosh, will bring the major UK and Ireland tour of MISS SAIGON to Milton Keynes Theatre from April 7–11.

The production will star Seann Miley Moore as The Engineer, reprising the role following performances on the international tour. Julianne Pundan will make her professional debut as Kim, opposite Jack Kane as Chris. Dom Hartley-Harris will play John and Emily Langham will appear as Ellen.

The cast also includes Mikko Juan as Thuy, Thao Therese Nguyen as Gigi, Bea Ward as Alternate Kim, Aaron Teoh as Alternate for The Engineer, and Jamil Abbasi, Aaron Aisoni, Daniel J. Brian, Ann-Marie Craine, Luoran Ding, Ben Fenwick, Aaron Gonzales, Owen Johnston, Evita Khrime, Caleb Lagayan, Rayhan Lee, Zina Lin, James Mateo-Salt, Shania Montevalde, Ryan Ocampo, Julius Sahr, Tonny Shim, Kerry Spark, Aimee Yue, and Carmen Zhu.

MISS SAIGON features music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr. and Alain Boublil, adapted from the original French text by Boublil, with additional lyrics by Michael Mahler and orchestrations by William David Brohn. The production is directed by Jean-Pierre van der Spuy, with co-choreography by Chrissie Cartwright and Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. Design is by Andrew D. Edwards, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Adam Fisher, and video design by George Reeve. Musical supervision is by Graham Hurman and casting is by Sarah Leung CDG.

Set in the final days of the Vietnam War, the musical follows 17-year-old Kim, who falls in love with an American GI named Chris before the fall of Saigon separates them. Since its 1989 London premiere, Miss Saigon has been performed in 33 countries and seen by more than 38 million people worldwide.