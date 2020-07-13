THE CAT IN THE HAT Comes to The Regent on July 14

The Cat in the Hat comes to The Regent on Broadway, Tuesday 14th November at 10:30am & 1:00pm.

Few children's books have stood the test of time quite like Dr Seuss's 200-word masterpiece 'The Cat in the Hat'. Adapted for the stage the play tells the story consistent with the book of a brother and sister, bored at home on a rainy day...(without their Mother!!??) when they are visited by none other than 'The Cat' in his red and white striped Hat....(which they let in the door!!??). Their outspoken and outraged pet Fish (yip the fish talks...and is the babysitter!!) is astounded and concerned, but this cat will not be deterred. He will teach us all to make our own fun with nothing but a little imagination. It's fun to have fun, but you have to know how." Along with his friends, Thing One and Thing Two (Hey we all have those types of friend's) they turn the house upside down leaving mess everywhere but have no fear because The Cat brings in his red 'Picker-Up Machine' and all is back to normal before Mum walks back in the door.



The Cat in the Hat performed a SOLD OUT tour of New Zealand in 2018 and has since 2019 been touring Australia. The production features a full-scale set of the house and over 70 props that the cast use to bring to life every detail of the well-known book.

