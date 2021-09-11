SCARED SCRIPTLESS ATTEMPTS... Announced at the Court Theatre

Scared Scriptless is back and bigger than usual - and it's taking over the foyer!

Scared Scriptless Attempts is the improvised theatre you know and love, created by our clever Court Jesters. This time we're taking the tv shows you've been bingeing in lockdown and trying to recreate them as brand new, hilarious serials. We might get it right, but we'll probably get a lot of it wrong!

Make a night of it by booking dinner at the theatre! Kai @ The Court will be offering a special menu.

Performances run September 16-18, 2021.

Learn more at https://courttheatre.org.nz/whats-on/scared-scriptless-attempts-2021/.