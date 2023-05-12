Review: THE SEX FIEND BY STEPHEN SINCLAIR AND DANNY MULHERON at Waiuku Theatre Group

Backstage Theatre, Waiuku 4 - 20 May 2023

By:
Outrageous farce ensues when Anna arranges to have a meeting of her women's poetry group at her flat. Her boyfriend, Matthew, the newly appointed sexual harassment officer at the University, is accepted as an honorary woman for the occasion, but things go badly when his cousin, Brent, arrives from Palmerston North, armed with beer and sex videos and looking for a good time in the city.

The Backstage Theatre is a small intimate space, perfect for an energetic group of people to put on a play about ... essentially a sex fiend. The whole play was delivered brilliantly and was full of rollicking kiw-isms and well timed wit that had the audience laughing right from the start.

Complete with seven doors, the set was simple, well lit, and very skilfully used. It's great to see a smaller space so resourcefully used.

Jason King lead a fantastic cast with animation and the indecisiveness that his character Matthew required. The whole cast did a sterling job in the lively mayhem that ensued, and the whole performance was uproarious, comically rude and entertaining.

Congratulations goes out to the whole team at Waiuku Theatre Group for this jovial play that everyone has clearly put so much work into - including first-time director Kirsty Ward. Your vision paid off and you really did end up with a great cast and crew.

It really is heart warming to see such talent in the little pockets of our country.

Get along to see this comic piece - it's selling fast.




