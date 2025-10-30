Review: LIAM COOPERS KING OF THE KEYS at State Opera House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Liam Cooper, affectionately known as the “King of Keys,” is an Australian piano man and entertainer who has crafted a dynamic live concert experience celebrating the music of legendary keyboard artists. His show pays tribute to icons like Elton John, Billy Joel, Peter Allen, Stevie Wonder, Freddie Mercury, and many more, blending faithful musical renditions with engaging storytelling.

This high-energy, family-friendly production features 40 classic songs from 15 musical legends, performed with a full live band and horn section. It’s part tribute act, part concert spectacle—a vibrant celebration of piano-driven pop and rock royalty. Audience participation is encouraged, and the atmosphere is electric from start to finish.

Liam kicked off the evening with a trio of Billy Joel hits, starting with the upbeat Uptown Girl, transitioning into My Life, and then sharing the backstory behind Piano Man before delivering his own rendition. He followed with Marc Cohn’s Walking in Memphis, setting the tone for a night of nostalgia.

Throughout the show, Liam maintained a strong connection with the audience. He regularly checked in, encouraged singalongs, clapping, and even got some waving their phone torches in true concert fashion. His charisma and warmth made the crowd feel like part of the performance.

Technically, the show was spot-on. The sound was perfectly balanced—clear and powerful without overwhelming—and the lighting design added drama and flair. Haze effects were used well, enhancing the visual impact without distracting from the music. It was impressive to think this show had just played in another city the night before. The road crew clearly earned their stripes, and the production was seamless. Next stop: Auckland.

After intermission, Liam turned up the energy with a medley of '80s hits including Jump, Take On Me, and The Final Countdown. He had broken out an over-the-shoulder keyboard and climbed atop the grand piano at centre stage, delivering a show-stopping performance that had the crowd singing along.

The band was tight and talented, with each member given a moment to shine. But Liam remained the undeniable star. His keyboard skills were exceptional, his vocals strong, and his stage presence infectious. He’s clearly a seasoned performer, often working on cruise ships where he plays solo—but with his touring band, the show reached another level of professionalism and polish.

By the end of the night, there was no doubt: Liam Cooper truly lives up to his title as the King of Keys.

