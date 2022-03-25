Queenstown-Based Active Adventures Predicts a New Zealand Adventure Boom

After two long years with borders closed, New Zealand is ready to open its doors to international travel again. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's March 16th announcement not only fast-tracked re-opening but assured the world that New Zealand is safe for travelers and ready to welcome the world "with open arms."



Queenstown-based Active Adventures has weathered the pandemic storm and is poised for a high-season boom, beginning with their first departure of the company's most popular "Rimu" trip on September 19th. But well before that, the small-group adventure tour operator is ready to show off New Zealand's winter to international travelers this May through September.

"After two challenging and uncertain years, there's finally a buzz of excitement," Active Adventures CEO Wendy van Lieshout states. "We've used the time wisely, improving nearly every aspect of our company to hit the ground running when the first international guests arrive. We're prepared and are confident and excited to welcome thousands of travelers over the next year."

The small-group adventure travel company kept their skills sharp throughout the pandemic, running their internationally popular New Zealand adventure tours for Kiwis and have expanded their portfolio by merging with Montana-based Austin Adventures.

With the high season beginning in September and pent-up demand higher than ever, the tour operator urges travelers to book as soon as possible. Many guests have had to reschedule trips for the past two years but would like to assure travelers there is space for those who are ready for a real New Zealand adventure.

Active Adventures offers 11 all-inclusive small group trips across New Zealand's North and South Islands, including their popular " Rimu ," " Kauri ," and " Takahe " trips. Each trip offers a range of activities like hiking, biking, kayaking and more, with comfortable accommodations to help guests recharge each night. In addition to New Zealand, the company operates in the Himalayas (opening in August), Europe, South America, Africa, and Australia. To view all trips and see full itineraries, head to activeadventures.com

"To echo our Prime Minister's words, we're ready to welcome the world," says van Lieshout. "But most importantly, we're ready to explore and experience the joy of adventure New Zealand has to offer with guests from around the globe."