New Zealand Symphony Orchestra Presents PODIUM SERIES - SPECTACULAR

Performances run November 20-21.

Nov. 4, 2020  

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra will present Podium Series - Spectacular, conducted by Gemma New with Stephen De Pledge on piano. Performances run November 20-21.

Programme:

Vaughan Williams Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
Anthony Ritchie Piano Concerto No. 3
Sibelius Symphony No. 5

New life will spring forth in the much-loved Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis, by Ralph Vaughan Williams. This work is paired with another great classic - Sibelius' Symphony No. 5. With its glorious "swan-call" horn theme in the third movement, the Fifth Symphony remains one of the lushest and deeply moving symphonies of the 20th-century.

Learn more and book at https://www.nzso.co.nz/concerts-and-tickets/season-2020/spectacular/?location=&experience=.


