New Zealand Government Announces $175 Million Package to Boost Arts and Music Sector

The New Zealand government has announced a $175 million package to help boost the arts, music, and creative industries amidst the health crisis, according to RNZ.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a jobseekers program, as well as four new funds to help the sector.

"The arts and music sectors have been decimated by Covid-19," Ardern said in a statement. "Treasury forecasts suggests that without government intervention, the cultural sector will be hit roughly twice as hard as the rest of the economy, and 11,000 jobs could be lost within a 12-month period."

The Careers Support for Creative Jobseekers program will be given $7.9m and build on the Pathways to Arts and Cultural Employment (PACE) program, which could help up to 2000 people in creative jobs over four years.

The four new funds supported by the new package are as follows:

Creative Arts Recovery and Employment Fund will receive $70m over three years for supporting the rebuild of the creative industries by commissioning and supporting creative projects.

Cultural Innovation Fund will receive $60m over three years to support new ways of operating, cross-sector partnerships, and create new ways to add value to the economy, particularly through digital exports.

Cultural Capability Fund will receive $20m for a focus on immediate needs in response to the health crisis, such as legal services, online delivery and audience development.

New Zealand Music Recovery Fund will receive $16.5m specifically directed towards the contemporary popular music industry, supporting NZ on Air's New Music programs, a Live Music Touring Fund, support for safe music venues, and support for musicians who lost income due to the pandemic.

The first wave of funding will be available from July 2020.

