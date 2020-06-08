New Zealand Ends Social Distancing Restrictions and More

Deadline has reported that New Zealand will be ending social distancing and any other coronavirus restrictions beginning tomorrow, the government has announced.

New Zealand has become the largest market to so far eliminate transmission of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, "While we're in a safer, stronger position there's still no easy path back to pre-COVID life, but the determination and focus we have had on our health response will now be vested in our economic rebuild." She continued to say, "Now we'll safely be able to fill those planes, fill those buses and cafes will be able to get a few more tables in as well."

Public and private events, retail and hospitality businesses and all public transport will be able to resume operations without social distancing.

Restrictions on movie theaters are expected to be lifted, though a statement has not yet been released. They have been open for a few weeks.

