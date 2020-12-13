Dunedin Arts Festival to Feature Debut Season of BalletCollective Aotearoa

The 2021 Dunedin Arts Festival will take place in April of next year, Otago Daily Times reports. The festival's director, Charlie Unwin, has announced the first shows that will take place, including the debut season of newly-formed New Zealand dance company BalletCollective Aotearoa.

The festival was postponed from its original October dates, due to the health crisis, which opened up new opportunities and allowed it to work closely with Auckland Arts Festival and the Festival of Colour in Wanaka.

The Dunedin Arts Festival will use many of the city's venues, from the Town Hall and Regent Theatre to Knox Church and Hanover Hall, depending on the size of the shows.

There will also be some free performances, to give families on a budget the chance to enjoy the festival experience.

"We are really working on keeping shows as accessible as possible," Unwin said.

The BalletCollective Aotearoa debut season is being exclusively presented at the Dunedin and Auckland Arts Festivals, and will feature three new works by New Zealand choreographers Sarah Knox (Auckland), Loughlan Prior (Wellington) and Cameron McMillan (London).

The full programme for Dunedin Arts Festival will be announced on February 4.

