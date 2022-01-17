BYRON SUPPER CLUB Presents A Star Studded Evening Of Entertainment From 27 January

Byron Supper Club returns to the Byron Theatre on Thursday 27, Friday 28 and Saturday 29 January 2022 at 7pm. Bookings are now open. This return season follows the 2020 season that sold out before it opened.

Byron Supper Club is the ultimate immersive cabaret experience, with spectacular theatrical performances by Australia's top music theatre artists. Uniquely staged in the round, audiences are taken into an immersive experience full of surprise and delight at every turn.

Hosted by founder, Artistic Director and West End star Michael Cormick, and joined by Rachael Beck, Seann Miley Moore, Angelique Cassimatis, Sarah Bakker, Conrad Hamill, Heath Keating, the January 2022 season pays homage to the most powerful female voices of our time. From Lady Marmalade, to Evita, Chicago and more recently blockbuster films with epic soundtracks, audiences will continually be thrilled by an array of talent not typically featured under one roof.

"Byron Supper Club will once again transform the Byron Theatre into a high-class cabaret space with spectacular performances, gourmet supper platters by regional providores, and drinks service at individual tables".

"The audience can expect a night of incredible entertainment. Music all night and theatrical extravaganzas that pop up throughout the evening." says Michael. For catering enquiries visit the website.

Enjoy a spectacular theatre show with family or friends around the central circular stage, or an intimate night out at a table for two with wonderful views from the Balcony sipping a cocktail.

www.byronsupperclub.com