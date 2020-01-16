Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Costume Design

Samantha Mihalik - DREAMGIRLS - Jefferson Performing Arts Society

Best direction of a musical (local)

Aaron Turnipseed - THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater

Best direction of a play (local)

Gordon Carmadelle - A FEW GOOD MEN - St. Paul's Alumni Theater

Best leading actor in a musical (local)

Alex Christian Lucas - VIOLET THE MUSICAL - Loyola Department of Theatre Arts and Dance

Best leading actor in a play (local)

Jake Holincheck - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - St. Paul's Alumni Theater

Best leading actress in a musical (local)

Brittney Crayton - THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater

Best leading actress in a play (local)

Suzanne Stymiest - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cutting Edge Theater

Best Lighting Design

Richard Fuentes - THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater

Best musical (local)

THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater

Best play (local)

PROOF - Slidell Little Theatre

Best set design of a musical (local)

Brian Fontenot/ Brandon Fuggit - THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater

Best set design of a play (local)

Evan Adamson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Le Petit Théâtre Du Vieux Carré

Best Sound Design

Richard Fuentes - THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater

