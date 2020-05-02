Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Lusher Musical Theater Students Perform Virtual 'You Are My Sunshine' For Louisiana Fish Fry's 'Let's Sing, Louisiana' Project

Article Pixel May. 2, 2020  

Lusher High School Certificate of Artistry Musical Theater Level 1 students, under the direction of teacher Kathryn Matherne, submitted a video of themselves singing 'You Are My Sunshine' to the Louisiana Fish Fry's "Let's Sing, Louisiana" project.

For each video received, Louisiana Fish Fry will donate 100 meals to the community through local food banks.

Watch the video below!

How it works:

Step 1: Submit a video singing "You Are My Sunshine," by uploading a file here or by using the hashtag #LetsSingLouisiana on social media. Everyone is encouraged to sing, including kids, grown-ups, grandparents, everyone.

Step 2: For every submission received, Louisiana Fish Fry will donate 100 meals to the community through local food banks.

Step 3: They will combine all of the singing submissions into one video featuring everyone singing together to help their neighbors.

For more information, visit https://woobox.com/pdb8j6.

