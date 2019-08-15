Tickets On Sale Now For THE COLOR PURPLE At Mahalia Jackson Theater

Producers announced today the 2019-2020 North American tour of the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of THE COLOR PURPLE. The tour will visit more than 30 cities, including New Orleans at the Mahalia Jackson Theater from Oct. 25-27, 2019.

Tickets for THE COLOR PURPLE are on sale now and start at $49. Tickets can be purchased at the Saenger Theatre Box Office (1111 Canal St., New Orleans, LA., 70112), Ticketmaster.com and by phone at (800) 982-2787. Group sales are offered for groups of 10 or more and will be available by calling (504) 287-0372.

Based on the Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the Warner Bros. / Amblin Entertainment motion picture, THE COLOR PURPLE is adapted for the stage by Tony- and Pulitzer-winner Marsha Norman with music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.

The revival of THE COLOR PURPLE opened to great acclaim in summer 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory, followed by a Broadway bow on Nov. 10, 2015 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. THE COLOR PURPLE went on to win two 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, two Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Revival of a Musical, the 2017 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and a Daytime Emmy. THE COLOR PURPLE played 483 performances on Broadway, closing on Jan. 8, 2017.

For more information, please visit ColorPurple.com.





Related Articles Shows View More New Orleans Stories

More Hot Stories For You