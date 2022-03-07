THE REVOLUTIONISTS Announced At Farmers Alley Theatre

Farmers Alley Theatre will present their next surefire hit of the 2022 season with the irreverent, girl-powered comedy THE REVOLUTIONISTS, set during the French Revolution's Reign of Terror. Written by the blazing hot author Lauren Gunderson, American Theatre's most produced playwright in the country, and running March 18th thru April 3rd, THE REVOLUTIONISTS is modern theatre at its best: provocative, of the moment, supremely entertaining and funny, as well as undeniably moving and thought provoking.

It's 1793 Paris and a fearsome foursome of females is ready to shake France to its core! A mix of Hamilton and Sex and the City with a dash of 21st century humor and wit, the play centers around playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle as they hang out, murder Marat, and try to beat back the extremist insanity of the late 18th century in the city of lights. At its core, THE REVOLUTIONISTS shows us how these four bad-ass women merge art and activism and teach us how we actually can go about changing our world.

"From the moment I picked up this script I couldn't put down," gushes Managing Artistic Director Jeremy Koch. "Lauren Gunderson's words are nothing short of brilliant and the way she imbues humor and pathos together makes this play truly remarkable. The fact that its set in 1793 in no way lessens its impact on our world in 2022. On the contrary, the themes and lessons of the play are so crucial and timely and thrilling to see onstage. I'm so thrilled that we could bring in such a talented director in Dee Dee Batteast, and an amazingly diverse ensemble of actors to share this new classic with West Michigan Audiences."

THE REVOLUTIONISTS will be directed by Dee Dee Batteast, who helmed Farmers Alley Theatre's first ever online production, The Conviction of Lady Lorraine, written by and starring Dwandra Nickole Lampkin, back in the fall of 2020. The cast is led by an impressive ensemble of professionals including Kalamazoo's own Lisa Abbott (The Christians) as Olympe De Gouges, recent WMU graduate Arizsia Staton (A Doll's House, Part 2) as Marianne Angelle, Chicago-based Devon Hayakawa as Charlotte Corday and New York City-based Megan Tiller as Marie Antoinette.

THE REVOLUTIONISTS runs for three weekends from March 18-April 3. Tickets are $35 on Fri/Sat/Sun and $30 on Thursdays. Student ticket pricing is $15 for all shows. Tickets are available for purchase at www.farmersalleytheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at (269) 343-2727. Season ticket packages are also on sale for the second half of Farmers Alley Theatre's 21-22 season, which includes Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill and Bright Star.

For high school teachers in the Kalamazoo County area, FREE tickets are available for you and your students to come see this play! This Student Ticket Initiative is made possible by a generous donation from the Education For the Arts organization. Please email Managing Artistic Director, Jeremy Koch, for more info about that program at this email address: jeremy@farmersalleytheatre.com

Per Farmers Alley Theatre's COVID-19 Safety plan, all of our artists, designers and staff are fully vaccinated. We require that patrons of Farmers Alley Theatre show proof of vaccination when attending a performance. All patrons must also always wear a mask when inside Farmers Alley Theatre, per CDC recommendations regarding indoor gatherings. All COVID, mask and safety regulations will be continually monitored and are subject to change due to the advice of health experts and the State of Michigan.