Southeastern Louisiana University's Dance Performance Project Announces Upcoming Performances
The lineup kicked off with Senior Dance Concerts on September 28 and 29.
Southeastern Louisiana University's Dance Performance Project has announced its lineup of performances for the fall and spring semesters.
Housed within the Department of Music and Performing Arts, Dance Performance Project is the department's professional contemporary dance company dedicated to artistic expression, choreography, and performance. Dance Performance Project showcases creative and entertaining dance projects within all levels of dance training and from all styles of dance and InterARTS™ for Southeastern Louisiana University, the community, and beyond. Dance Performance Project members are currently enrolled Southeastern Louisiana University students who are General Studies-Dance Concentration majors, Dance Minors, or students passionately pursuing their love of dance at any level of experience. Dance Performance Project presents 1-2 MAINSTAGE productions each semester, Fall and Spring.
Check out the lineup below!
Fall 2020
Senior Dance Concerts
Monday Sept 28 - Alaura Cervini, Artistic Director
Tuesday Sept 29 - Alexis May, Artistic Director
7:30pm
Vonnie Borden Theatre, D. Vickers Hall
Tickets $10 Students/Seniors/Children/Military and $12 General Admission
Purchase in lobby 1 hour prior to performance
*Graduating seniors in General Studies with a Dance Concentration will present their creative thesis concerts.
MAINSTAGE: "Voices of the Planet : 2020"
Keith Skip Costa, Artistic Director
1 hour 15 minute performance by Dance Performance Project
7:30pm
October 7 - Oct 9 as part of FANFARE, a celebration of the Arts
Vonnie Borden Theatre, D Vickers Hall
Tickets $10 Students/Seniors/Children/Military and $12 General Admission
Purchase in Lobby 1 hour prior to performance
MAINSTAGE: "6 feet apart: The Coronavirus Project"
Keith Skip Costa, Artistic Director
7:30pm
1 hour performance by DPP2 (Dance Performance Project 2)
Monday Nov 23 and Tuesday Nov 24
Pottle Auditorium
Tickets $10 Students/Seniors/Children/Military and $12 General Admission
Purchase in Lobby 1 hour prior to performance
**Dance and movement improvisation concert.
Spring 2021
MAINSTAGE: TBA
Keith Skip Costa, Artistic Director
7:30pm
1 hour performance by Dance Performance Project
Wednesday March 10 - Thursday March 11
Vonnie Borden Theatre, D Vickers Hall
Tickets $10 Students/Seniors/Children/Military and $12 General Admission
Purchase in Lobby 1 hour prior to performance
**ACDA selected dances to represent Southeastern at our Regional/National conference will be performed as well as Faculty, Guest Artists, and Student choreography.
Senior Dance Concerts
Monday March 15 - Stephanie Harris, Artistic Director
Tuesday March 16 - Emma Pinion, Artistic Director
7:30pm
Vonnie Borden Theatre, D. Vickers Hall
Tickets $10 Students/Seniors/Children/Military and $12 General Admission
Purchase in Lobby 1 hour prior to performance
*Graduating seniors in General Studies with a Dance Concentration will present their creative thesis concerts.