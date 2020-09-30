Southeastern Louisiana University's Dance Performance Project Announces Upcoming Performances

The lineup kicked off with Senior Dance Concerts on September 28 and 29.

Southeastern Louisiana University's Dance Performance Project has announced its lineup of performances for the fall and spring semesters.

Housed within the Department of Music and Performing Arts, Dance Performance Project is the department's professional contemporary dance company dedicated to artistic expression, choreography, and performance. Dance Performance Project showcases creative and entertaining dance projects within all levels of dance training and from all styles of dance and InterARTS™ for Southeastern Louisiana University, the community, and beyond. Dance Performance Project members are currently enrolled Southeastern Louisiana University students who are General Studies-Dance Concentration majors, Dance Minors, or students passionately pursuing their love of dance at any level of experience. Dance Performance Project presents 1-2 MAINSTAGE productions each semester, Fall and Spring.

Fall 2020

Senior Dance Concerts

Monday Sept 28 - Alaura Cervini, Artistic Director

Tuesday Sept 29 - Alexis May, Artistic Director

7:30pm

Vonnie Borden Theatre, D. Vickers Hall

Tickets $10 Students/Seniors/Children/Military and $12 General Admission

Purchase in lobby 1 hour prior to performance

*Graduating seniors in General Studies with a Dance Concentration will present their creative thesis concerts.

MAINSTAGE: "Voices of the Planet : 2020"

Keith Skip Costa, Artistic Director

1 hour 15 minute performance by Dance Performance Project

7:30pm

October 7 - Oct 9 as part of FANFARE, a celebration of the Arts

Vonnie Borden Theatre, D Vickers Hall

Tickets $10 Students/Seniors/Children/Military and $12 General Admission

Purchase in Lobby 1 hour prior to performance

MAINSTAGE: "6 feet apart: The Coronavirus Project"

Keith Skip Costa, Artistic Director

7:30pm

1 hour performance by DPP2 (Dance Performance Project 2)

Monday Nov 23 and Tuesday Nov 24

Pottle Auditorium

Tickets $10 Students/Seniors/Children/Military and $12 General Admission

Purchase in Lobby 1 hour prior to performance

**Dance and movement improvisation concert.

Spring 2021

MAINSTAGE: TBA

Keith Skip Costa, Artistic Director

7:30pm

1 hour performance by Dance Performance Project

Wednesday March 10 - Thursday March 11

Vonnie Borden Theatre, D Vickers Hall

Tickets $10 Students/Seniors/Children/Military and $12 General Admission

Purchase in Lobby 1 hour prior to performance

**ACDA selected dances to represent Southeastern at our Regional/National conference will be performed as well as Faculty, Guest Artists, and Student choreography.



Senior Dance Concerts

Monday March 15 - Stephanie Harris, Artistic Director

Tuesday March 16 - Emma Pinion, Artistic Director

7:30pm

Vonnie Borden Theatre, D. Vickers Hall

Tickets $10 Students/Seniors/Children/Military and $12 General Admission

Purchase in Lobby 1 hour prior to performance

*Graduating seniors in General Studies with a Dance Concentration will present their creative thesis concerts.

