Photo Flash: ME AND MY GIRL At Rivertown Theaters
Audiences are in for a special treat when the award-winning co-artistic directors of Rivertown Theaters, Kelly Fouchi and Gary Rucker are, once again, on stage together in the delightful, rarely seen local production of "Me and My Girl."
With music by Noel Gay and its original book and lyrics by Douglas Furber and L. Arthur Rose, this grand ol' musical comedy was hailed, "the freshest and funniest musical to hit Broadway in ages".
The multiple Tony & Olivier award winning show whisks the audience back to the glittering 1930's, where the aristocratic Hareford family are seeking the legitimate heir to the title of Earl. Bill Snibson, a common-as-muck Lambeth cockney turns out to be the long-lost Earl of Hareford, and chaos ensues as Bill does his best to learn the art of being posh. With rousing song and dance production numbers and side-splitting physical comedy, audiences will be "doin the Lambeth Walk" long after the curtain comes down.
Photo Credit: John Barrios
The Ancestors of Hareford - Darren Hayes, Brandon Marquez, Chrissy Bowen (Duchess Mariah), Gary Rucker (Bill Snibson), Deiveon Martinsen, Bryce Slocumb
The Ancestors of Hareford - Allee Peck, Kamryn Roane, Cade Garafola, Darren Hayes, Bryce Slocumb, Alan Boudreaux, Addison Hinson, Emma Fagin
Kayla Cesaer, Darren Hayes, Allee Peck, Addison Hinson, Emma Fagin, Brandon Marquez, Kamryn Roane
Bryce Slocumb (Gerald), Kelly Fouchi (Sally), Alan Payne (Sir John), Chrissy Bowen (Duchess Mariah), Gary Rucker (Bill Snibson)
Gary Rucker (Bill Snibson) amd Addison Hinson (Heathersett)
Peter Gabb(Sir Jasper), Scott Carrol (Parchester), Allee Peck (Lady Battersby), Deiveon Martinsen (Lord Battersby), Alan Payne (Sir John), Laura Booras (Lady Jacqueline), Gary Rucker (Bill Snibson), Bryce Slocumb (Gerald)
Bryce Slocumb (Gerlad) leads the Me and My Girl company in "Sun Has Got His Hat On"
Gary Rucker (Bill Snibson) and Chrissy Bowen (Duchess Mariah)
Laura Booras (Lady Jacqueline) and Gary Rucker (Bill Snibson)
Gary Rukcer (Bill Snibson) and Kelly Fouchi (Sally Smith)
Gary Rucker ( Bill Snibson) and Laura Booras (Lady Jacqueline)