POTTED POTTER- THE UNAUTHORIZED HARRY EXPERIENCE is Coming to the Jefferson Performing Arts Center

After several successful North American tours and over 1,000 performances at Horseshoe Las Vegas, London’s West End hit Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience – A Parody by Dan and Jeff will play in Metairie, Louisiana! Created by two-time Olivier Award-nominated BBC Television actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, and seen by over 1,000,000 Potter fans around the world, the show will cast a spell over the Jefferson Performing Arts Center from December 26, 2024-January 5, 2025.



Selling out to crowds around the world, Potted Potter will have you flying off your seat (or broomstick) with laughter. The perfect show for muggles, witches, and wizards of all ages, this production of the boy- who-lived’s story combines all seven books into 70 hilarious minutes. The cleverly curated show includes all of your favorite characters, perfect Potter props, and even a live Quidditch match!



Starvox Touring and Potted Productions first introduced the fabulously funny show to North American audiences in Toronto in 2012, where it received rave reviews. Over the past several years the show has completed multiple tours, delighting crowds with its clever wit. Potted Potter has left audiences feeling positively nostalgic and has sold out theatres across the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Dubai, and Canada. Whether you’re team Gryffindor or don’t know the difference between a Death Eater and Dumbledore, this show is a seriously good time.



Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.jpas.org.

