GOD OF CARNAGE To Play Le Petit Theatre In New Orleans

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Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carré will present GOD OF CARNAGE by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, beginning with previews April 30 and opening May 1, 2026. The production will run through May 17 in New Orleans.

The play follows two sets of parents who meet to discuss a playground altercation between their sons, only for the conversation to unravel into escalating conflict. What begins as a measured discussion shifts into a night of arguments, exposing tensions around civility, parenting, and identity.

The cast will include Julie Lake as Annette Raleigh, Conrad Ricamora as Alan Raleigh, Marie Lovejoy as Veronica Novak, and Joshua Mark Sienkiewicz as Michael Novak.

The production will be directed by A.J. Allegra, with scenic design by Bethany Lee, costume design by Yalani Warren, lighting design by Diane Baas, sound design by Jamie Doyle, properties design by Deborah Bommer-Morrissey, and projection design by Bruno Doria.

Performances will take place Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 3:00 PM, with a special Saturday matinee on May 16 at 2:00 PM and a student matinee on May 7 at 10:00 AM. Opening night is scheduled for May 1 at 7:30 PM.

Ticket Information

Single tickets range from $35 to $85, with $15 student tickets available for all performances. Groups of 10 or more can receive a 20% discount. Tickets are now on sale for GOD OF CARNAGE as well as for Once (June 4–21) and full-season packages for the 2026–2027 season.