LAST NIGHT AT RUE BAYOU to Premiere in New Orleans with Immersive Experience

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MTTM Theatrics has announced casting for the New Orleans premiere of LAST NIGHT AT THE RUE BAYOU, a bold new immersive musical experience (with gumbo and drinks) opening Thursday, April 16 in the heart of the French Quarter at Storyville Music Hall at 4 French Market Place (aka 1104 Decatur Street).

New Orleans audiences will be the first to experience the limited engagement during its initial run through Sunday, May 3, with plans for global productions to follow. This Southern Gothic musical is a love story, a redemption story and a fight for justice story – spiced up with a little ghost story and the soul of New Orleans.

LAST NIGHT AT THE RUE BAYOU brings a new immersive musical experience to the French Quarter, where live music, shared tables, food, drink and the electricity of the night will welcome audiences in to experience the love and community of the Rue Bayou. The unforgettable production invites audiences into an intimate, music-forward theatrical event where the stage is only feet away and the night unfolds all around you. With doors opening one hour before the performance, guests are encouraged to arrive early and stay late, as well as take a seat at a table, grab a beer, and a taste of gumbo.

“New Orleans has welcomed us with open arms, and Last Night at the Rue Bayou is our way of honoring that incredible hospitality,” remarked Producer Mark Rubinsky. “We came to collaborate with local artists and discovered a vibrant pool of talented actors and musicians right here in the city to bring this show to life and shape it for future iterations.”

“I have loved watching this piece come to life,” said Producer Tony Castrigno. “The story, set, and setting of this show has the power to really move people—the way only music, mystery, and a good story can. And this venue, with all its musical history, is the perfect place for Last Night at the Rue Bayou to finally become what it was always meant to be.”

Together they added, “We can’t wait for audiences to join us in celebrating the music, the storytelling, and the spirit of love that we embrace every night at the Rue Bayou.”

Set inside a magical juke joint at the crossroads between the living world and the spirits of the bayou, Last Night at the Rue Bayou tells the story of Miss Ilean Durand, the indomitable matriarch fighting to save the club she built in honor of her late husband, King B. When a corrupt Parish Commissioner threatens to seize the beloved music hall at midnight, the Rue Bayou family must rally together in a night of music, memory, and supernatural reckoning.

The new musical features a creative team led by Michael Meth (Concept, Book and Lyrics), whose background in musical theater and experiential storytelling inspired the show’s immersive New Orleans setting. The original score is by acclaimed recording artist and songwriter Martee LeBow, whose work reflects a deep connection to Louisiana music. The production is directed by Obie Award-winning director Tracey Conyer Lee, with music direction by Broadway veteran Seth Farber and Emmy-nominated arranger Irwin Fisch as Music Supervisor. Choreographer Julio Agustin is joined by associate choreographer and New Orleans resident Donald Jones Jr., who also stars as Reverend Beaucoup.

The cast will feature an all-local company of New Orleans musicians and performers, grounding the production in authentic Crescent City sound and spirit. The extraordinary musical talent includes Kadejah One Higdon (Miss Ilean); Donald Jones Jr. (Reverend Beaucoup / Papa Legba); Deri’Andra Y’vette Tucker (La Fonda); and Caldrick Williams (Tiny) in the lead roles.

They are joined by Andrew Michael Antoine, Madison Margaret Clark, Keith Claverie, Tim Davis, Shereen Macklin, Reggie McNeil, with Rayshaughn Armant and Melana Lloyd in the ensemble.

Scenic design is by Rachel M. Jackson of Equipoise Designs, who works regularly in New Orleans, with costume design by Shauna Leone of New Orleans and New York City. Lighting design is by Cory Pattak, who originated the musical A Wonderful World in New Orleans and is the designer of Gatsby on Broadway and globally. And sound design by Tyler Kieffer who works extensively in New Orleans and New York and has been nominated for two Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Sound Design of a Play.

LAST NIGHT AT THE RUE BAYOU is being produced by MTTM Theatrics (Mark Rubinsky and Tony Castrigno); General Manager is Lisa Dozier Shacket, Michael Shannon and LDK Productions; Casting by Murnane Casting / Amber Snead, CSA & Chad Eric Murnane, CSA; Production Stage Manager is Bobby Cheramie.