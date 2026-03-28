Video: Clint Townsend and Touring Company of THE GREAT GATSBY Sing 'What A Wonderful World' for ALS

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Company members from the North American Tour of The Great Gatsby have come together to support a powerful new collaboration with Heath, Texas resident Clint Townsend, resulting in a moving studio recording video of the timeless classic “What a Wonderful World.”

“Clint Townsend – What a Wonderful World,” just released worldwide on Friday, March 27, 2026. Proceeds from the project will benefit Team Gleason Foundation, established by former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason, who has been living with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) for 15 years. Team Gleason provides cutting-edge technology, equipment, adventure experiences, and essential support services to individuals and families living with ALS.

Townsend, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2006 at just 37 years old, continues to redefine resilience and creativity in the face of adversity. Embracing his “new normal” with remarkable courage and an unwavering spirit for adventure, he has accomplished extraordinary feats using Eye Gaze technology, including authoring four books and recently returning to music after an 18-year hiatus.

The collaboration for “What A Wonderful World” began when music arranger and producer Kim Scharnberg (The Great Gatsby, Jekyll & Hyde, Little Women) brought together Townsend’s family, friends, and company members from the touring cast of The Great Gatsby during their Dallas run. United by a shared commitment to storytelling and artistry, the group assembled at Jam Creative Productions, where everyone generously donated their time and talent to help bring Townsend’s vision to life.

The recording session featured a three-camera production and includes a special voice-over contribution from Golden Globe-winning actor Scott Bakula.The project highlights not only Townsend’s enduring passion for music, but also the generosity and collaborative spirit of the The Great Gatsby company.

Through this collaboration, the company members of The Great Gatsby and Townsend hope to inspire audiences everywhere. Townsend’s infectious smile and joyful spirit, combined with the artistry of the touring cast, serve as a reminder of the power of community — whether supporting those living with ALS or anyone navigating life’s challenges.