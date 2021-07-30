Lineup Announced for DEITCH DAYS at Jazz Fest

Adam Deitch, the renowned drummer for Lettuce and Break Science, has announced a special New Orleans performance during Jazz Fest billed as Deitch Daze.

The performance, set to take place on Sunday, October 17th at Maison on Frenchmen Street, will feature an all-star cast of artists close to Deitch's heart [BUY TICKETS].

The show was initially conceived to take place in celebration of Deitch's birthday ahead of the scrapped spring 2020 edition of Jazz Fest. While the show is no longer on "Deitch Day"-and no longer during the "Daze Between"-it still promises to pack a punch when it hits the stage on the final night of the Jazz Fest season.

For this late-night birthday show, Deitch has tapped a funk-forward lineup featuring several of his most frequent collaborators. Lettuce bandmates Adam "Shmeeans" Smirnoff and Nigel Hall will be in tow, as Will Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals trumpet player and former Tedeschi Trucks Band member, Maurice "Mobetta" Brown.

Chris Loftlin, the high-energy bassist for Brian McKnight and former member of Eric Krasno-led project, Chapter 2, will hold down the low end while renowned guitarist Isaiah Sharkey (D'Angelo, John Mayer) will lend his axe skills to the killer squad.

Deitch is one of the most versatile and talented drummers on the planet, and his influence spans multiple genres. A founding member of future-funk juggernaut Lettuce and one-half of the live electronic music duo Break Science, Deitch has been a consistent presence on the live music circuit for the better part of two decades. As a talented songwriter, producer, and live performer, Deitch is a proven triple-threat. He has been a regular player in the late-night scene at Jazz Fest for many years now, and his shows are always among the most exciting and celebrated shows of the year.

The announcement of the Sunday, October 17th late-night Prince tribute at The Maison continues the rollout of Live For Live Music's 2021 Fest By Nite series. Other announced events include The Funk Sessions (10/12 at The Maison); John Medeski, Stanton Moore, Skerik w/s/g MonoNeon (10/9 at The Maison); Keller Williams' Grateful Gospel (10/10 at The Howlin' Wolf); White Denim with Karina Rykman (10/10 at The Maison); an all-star tribute to Outkast featuring members of Turkuaz, TAUK, The Nth Power, and more (10/10 at The Maison); Andy Frasco & The U.N. with Karina Rykman (10/14 at House of Blues New Orleans); and an all-star tribute to the music of Steely Dan featuring members of Turkuaz, The Motet, Ghost-Note, The Nth Power, and more (10/14 at The Howlin' Wolf); and the star-studded Purple Party: A Tribute to Prince (late-night 10/17 at Maison) to close out the week.

Tickets for Deitch Daze in New Orleans on Sunday, October 17th as part of Live For Live Music's 2021 Fest By Nite series are now on sale. Buy Tickets Now.