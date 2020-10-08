Jefferson Performing Arts Society Brings Comedy Back To Westwego Performing Arts Theatre

Jefferson Performing Arts Society continues its presentation of nationally touring comics with “The Comedy Zone” on Friday October 16 and Saturday October 17.

Jefferson Performing Arts Society continues its presentation of nationally touring comics with "The Comedy Zone" on Friday October 16 and Saturday October 17 at the Westwego Performing Arts Theatre (177 Sala Avenue, Westwego, LA).

This month's stand-ups are Mark Klein from Louisville, KY, and Spike Yoder from Jacksonville, FL. The two comics have very different personalities and offer a welcome departure from today's news headlines.

The "Corp Jester", Mark Klein's message is laughter. This accomplished humorist has been profiled by CBS on the television show 48 Hours, featured in GQ Magazine ("King of the One Night Stand-Ups"), and boasts multiple national Television credits, including A & E and Showtime. His act has been polished by 20 years of headline comedy engagements from Alaska to Jamaica.

Spike Yoder was born in Millersburg Ohio to Amish parents. Turns out that was his biggest achievement! He's not handsome, doesn't have money, and he sucks at golf. Fortunately for the rest of us, he's funny! He's opened for such greats as: Jimmy Walker, Michael Winslow, and Greg Morton.

"There's no better time for comedy than during this difficult season of continued uncertainty," says JPAS Executive Director Todd Simmons. "We look forward to safely bringing patrons together to enjoy some much-needed laughter. We have many new rules and supplies in place in all of our facilities to ensure that people remain healthy and safe while enjoying live performances again."

For tickets and for more information on JPAS's Covid safety policies and procedures that align with Phase 3 guidelines visit www.jpas.org or call (504) 885-2000.

