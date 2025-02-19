JERSEY BOYS Announced At Le Petit Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Oh, what a night you'll have at Le Petit Theatre when you come for Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling, Jersey Boys follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards and Olivier Awards, you'll see behind the music of Franki Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship that goes from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom.

"After the major success of our production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in 2024, I am excited to reunite so much of our brilliant creative team to produce new magic together on Jersey Boys," states A.J. Allegra, Le Petit Theatre's artistic director and co-director of Jersey Boys. "Expectations for this production at Le Petit are understandably sky-high given the stellar reputation of this show over the past twenty years, and I am inspired and determined to bring the most amazing production of it to our audiences in New Orleans."

Returning from last year's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical production are director/choreographer Jauné Buisson, music director Jefferson Turner, and vocal director Raion Ramsey, among others.

Taking the stage as The Four Seasons are Sebastian Rohn as Frankie Valli; Brian Sanford as Nick Massi; Bryce Slocumb as Bob Gaudio; and Jake Wynne-Wilson as Tommy DeVito. Rounding out the cast are Stephanie Abry (Lorraine), Keith Claverie, Donavan Allen Davis, Keri Elaine, Monique Knoepfler (Mary Delgado), Craig Leydecker (Gyp DiCarlo), Melissa McKenzie (Francie Valli), Josie Oliva, Daniel Rigamer (Joey Pesci), Scott Sauber (Bob Crewe), Knox Van Horn (Nick DeVito), and Frank Von Hoven.

Completing the creative team are Michael P. Kramer (Scenic Design), Kathleen Van Horn (Costume Design), Camille Griffith and Earl Lennie (Lighting Design), David Rigamer (Sound Design), James Lanius (Projection Design), Deborah Bommer-Morrissey (Properties Design), Laurin Hart (Wig/Hair and Makeup Design), and Mathieu Silverman (Assoc. Music Director).

Jersey Boys at Le Petit Theatre starts with opening night on Friday, March 14th, and runs through April 6th. Preview night is Thursday, March 13th, with discounted tickets for all seats. Students of all ages can purchase discounted tickets for all shows.

And exclusively for Jersey Boys, Le Petit Theatre is partnering with various French Quarter businesses for an "Oh, What A Night: Jersey Boys at Le Petit Theatre" promotion to offer specials for ticket holders. Details at LePetitTheatre.com as they become available.

Single-show tickets and Pick 3 packages are now available for Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons (March 13-April 6, 2025); Doubt, a parable (May 1-18, 2025); and Ain't Misbehavin': The Fats Waller Musical Show (June 5-22, 2025).

