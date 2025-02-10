YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN to be Presented at Chatham Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Chatham Community is inviting you to “relive your childhood” with the family-friendly musical, “You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown”, based on The Comic Strip Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz, Book, Music, and Lyrics by Clark Gesner. This feel-good production will run from February 28 through March 15. Directed & choreographed by Matt Muccigrossi of Belle Mead with music direction by Eric van Hoven of Denville. “We are having a wonderful time bringing the Schulz comic strip to life while paying homage to the original 1967 off-Broadway production.” said Director Muccigrossi.

Based on Charles M. Schulz's beloved comic strip, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown explores life through the eyes of the Peanuts gang as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship. This is a charming revue of songs and vignettes – featuring musical numbers “My Blanket and Me,” “The Kite,” “The Baseball Game,” “Little Known Facts,” “Suppertime” and “Happiness” – is designed to appeal to audiences of all ages. Producer Jessica Phelan shared, “This cast has a ton of energy and playfulness. It has been so fun to watch them begin to shape their versions of these iconic characters during rehearsals. You will definitely leave with a smile on your face!”

The talented cast includes actors from all around New Jersey: Starring Evan Plaza of Whippany as Charlie Brown, Elle Michaeli of Westfield as Lucy Van Pelt, Patrick Connolly-Blood of Bloomfield as Linus Van Pelt, Alora Eisen of North Plainfield as Snoopy, Patrick Napurano of Colonia as Schroeder and Rachel Gesner of Florham Park as Patty.

Rounding out Muccigrossi's talented Production Team, Producer is Jessica Phelan, Stage Manager is Geneviève Anderson, Production Coordinators are Tom MacDonald and Sharon Cullen Garry, Scenic Designer is John A.C. Kennedy, Lighting Designers are Ed Whitman and Roy Pancirov, Costume Designer is Hailey Haywood, Sound Designer is Joe DeVico, Scenic Artists is Joëlle Bochner and Props & Set Decorations by Carol Saso and Corina Lupp.

