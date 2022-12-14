Visual Arts Center Of New Jersey Is Certified Sensory Inclusive

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) recently received certification as a sensory-inclusive venue from the non-profit organization KultureCity. This undertaking promotes an accommodating and positive experience for all VACNJ guests with sensory issues and further reinforces one of the Art Center's main values: inclusivity.

The certification process involved VACNJ staff being trained by leading medical professionals on how to recognize those guests with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation. Sensory bags, equipped with noise-canceling headphones provided by Puro Sound Labs, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads will also be available to all guests at the Art Center who may feel overwhelmed by the environment.

Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD, and other similar conditions. One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to overstimulation and noise, which can be part of the environment in a venue like the Art Center. With its new certification, VACNJ is now better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible.

Prior to attending an event, families can download the free KultureCity App to view what sensory features are available and how they can be accessed. Also on the App is the Social Story which provides a preview of what to expect while at the Art Center. Patrons can also preview the social story on the Art Center's website by heading to the Plan Your Visit page.

"Our communities are what shapes our lives and to know that the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in their community is amazing," said Uma Srivastava, Executive Director, KultureCity. "We're honored to partner with VACNJ to provide a truly inclusive experience for all guests."

KultureCity is a leading non-profit recognized nationwide for using its resources to revolutionize and effect change in the community for those with sensory needs, not just those with autism. Since the program's inception, KultureCity has created over 1,000 sensory-inclusive venues in 6 countries: this includes special events such as the NFL Pro-Bowl, NFL Super Bowl, MLB World Series, and MLB All-Star Weekend. KultureCity has won many awards for its efforts, including the NASCAR Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award in 2017 and the 2018 Clio Sports Silver for social good in partnership with Cleveland Cavaliers/Quicken Loans Arena. The Cleveland Cavaliers' Quiet Space Sensory Room at Quicken Loans Arena was a finalist for the 2018 Stadium Business Award, KultureCity was named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019 and 2020 by FastCompany and recently won the Industry Partner Award in TheStadiumBusiness Design & Development Awards 2019.

For 90 years, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has been exclusively dedicated to viewing, making, and learning about contemporary art. Recognized as a leading non-profit arts organization, the Art Center's renowned Studio School, acclaimed exhibitions, and educational outreach initiatives serve thousands of youth, families, seniors, and people with special needs every year.

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is located at 68 Elm Street in Summit, NJ. Gallery hours: Monday- Thursday, 10 AM-8 PM; Friday & Saturday, 10 AM-5 PM; and Sunday, 11 AM-4 PM. Please call 908.273.9121 to confirm holiday hours. Visit artcenternj.org for more information.