Video: NEWSIES Rehearsals at Mayo Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Mayo Performing Arts Center has released a first look at rehearsals for its upcoming production of Disney’s Newsies, featuring a cast of over 50 student performers from Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Essex, and surrounding counties. Watch the rehearsal footage above for a glimpse of the cast in action as they prepare to bring this beloved Disney musical to the stage.

The show runs May 30 to June 1 at MPAC in Morristown, NJ, with five performances across the weekend. Tickets range from $35 to $57 and are available now at www.mayoarts.org.

Directed by Cathy Roy with music direction by Charles Santoro, the production brings the high-energy choreography and powerful story of Newsies to life. Based on the Newsboy Strike of 1899, the musical follows Jack Kelly, a young newsboy who rallies his fellow “newsies” to strike against unfair newspaper prices.

Senior Aidan Buneta (Hanover Park High School) stars as Jack Kelly. Last year, Aidan played Gaston in MPAC’s Beauty and the Beast. He will be studying musical theatre at Marymount Manhattan College in the fall. “The experiences I have had and the people I have met here at MPAC have changed my life,” he said.

Isabella Royle (South Brunswick High School junior) plays Katharine, with Allie Cimaglia of Whippany as Medda, Zion Pearson of Morristown as Crutchie, and Logan Ebersole of Somerset as Davey.

Comments

Best Lead Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Darren Criss - Maybe Happy Ending - 13% Natasha Hodgson - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Audra McDonald - Gypsy - 8% Vote Now!