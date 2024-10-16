Video: First Look at MACBETH at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Geta a first look at Shakespeare's thrilling masterpiece, Macbeth, appearing on the Main Stage of the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey for the first time in two decades. The strictly limited run plays at The F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University through November 17th, 2024.

Part action-packed drama, part psychological thriller, Macbeth remains one of Shakespeare's most popular tragedies. Set against the backdrop of a war-torn medieval Scotland, the play tells the tale of a celebrated warrior whose ambition derails his moral compass as he and his wife embark on a bloody journey to gain the crown. From Macbeth's first encounter with the enigmatic witches to the riveting final battle, Shakespeare's tale is designed to keep audiences on the edge of their seat.

Single tickets for Macbeth range from $39 to $77, with preview performances beginning at $39 and regular performances beginning at $57. The Theatre offers a variety of cost-saving opportunities, including $15 student tickets with a valid student ID and a limited number of Pay What You Will tickets for every performance on a first-come, first-serve basis. STNJ also has a $30 Under 30 ticket option, which offers $30 tickets for patrons aged 30 and under, with valid ID.

