Video: First Look at HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH at Bell Theater

The binary-breaking cult classic Hedwig and the Angry Inch starring Remember Jones is onstage at Bell Theater through June 29! Get tickets here. Watch the trailer for the new production above!

Brilliantly innovative, heartbreaking, and wickedly funny, Hedwig and the Angry Inch is the landmark musical by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask that has what TIME Magazine proclaims is “the most exciting rock score written for the theatre since, oh, ever!” This genre-bending, fourth-wall-smashing musical sensation, with a pulsing score and electrifying performances, tells the story of binary-busting glam-rocker Hedwig as she chases fame (and her ex-lover) with her band The Angry Inch.

Originally staged Off-Broadway in 1998 and later revived on Broadway to win the Tony® Award for Best Musical Revival in 2014, Hedwig and the Angry Inch remains “groundbreaking and undoubtedly ahead of its time” (Entertainment Weekly).

Comments