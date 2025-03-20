VIR DAS: MIND FOOL TOUR Comes to State Theatre New Jersey

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



State Theatre New Jersey will present Vir Das: Mind Fool Tour on Saturday, April 12 at 8pm. Comedian and Actor Vir Das has emerged as one of the most beloved voices in comedy worldwide. His fourth and most recent Netflix comedy special Landing premiered to universal praise from fans and critics alike earning Das a 2023 International Emmy nomination for “Best Comedy,” his second overall. His previous Netflix special Vir Das: For India was nominated for a 2021 International Emmy for “Best Comedy” as well. Landing, which Das also directed, is a story about freedom, foolishness, the West, the East, the notion of home, and what it means to be a citizen of one nation in a global world. The special, is a capstone to Das having performed the show more than 180 times in countries across the globe including a wildly successful run at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

As India’s biggest stand-up comedian and a Bollywood star, Das was the second best-selling live act in the country last year. He is currently on his international Mind Fool tour which is stopping in countries on every continent except Antarctica in 2023-2025. In addition to his success on the standup comedy stage, Das has created, produced, and starred in multiple series, including the ABC spy drama-comedy Whiskey Cavalier, the thriller Hasmukh for Netflix, and the travel show Jestination Unknown for Amazon. He starred in Judd Apatow’s Netflix feature The Bubble and he is currently developing various TV and film projects. He is also the lead singer for India’s premiere comedy-rock band Alien Chutney.

