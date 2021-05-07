Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Two River's Tiny Shakes Performs ROMEO AND JULIET Opening in a New Song

Tiny Shakes is co-directed by Aneesha Kudtarkar and Em Weinstein.

May. 7, 2021  

Two River's most popular education program breaks the mold to create something entirely new with Tiny Shakes: Romeo and Juliet, co-directed by Aneesha Kudtarkar and Em Weinstein. As in A Little Shakespeare productions, Tiny Shakes brings high school students together with a professional design team, with students performing and supporting the production behind the scenes.

This year, the program used the limitations of 2021 as an opportunity for students to delve deeply into Shakespeare's star-crossed romantic tragedy, giving them the agency to tell the story of each scene in their own way and film it: Zoom meeting? Original song? FaceTime conversation? Stop motion animation? The sky's the limit!

Below, watch Shakespeare's famous opening to THE EXCELLENT AND LAMENTABLE TRAGEDY OF ROMEO AND JULIET told through a brand new song.

Learn more at https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/tiny-shakes-romeo-and-juliet/.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


