Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: First Look at TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS at George Street Playhouse

The show stars GSP veterans, John Bolger, Kelly Dulin, Ryan George and Laiona Michelle.

May. 9, 2021  

George Street Playhouse is continuing the season with Tiny Beautiful Things, a heart-tugging production based on the best-selling novel by Cheryl Strayed. Oscar-nominated writer, Nia Vardalos adapts Strayed's book based on the Dear Sugar advice column into an enrapturing and uplifting play that surges with emotion. The show stars GSP veterans, John Bolger, Kelly Dulin, Ryan George and Laiona Michelle. Streaming will begin May 4 and will run through May 23, 2021.

Get a first look at the show in the sneak peek video below!

Tiny Beautiful Things follows the relationships between an anonymous advice columnist named Sugar and the many real-life readers who pour out their hearts to her. Sugar uses compassion and empathy to comfort her readers and provide them with guidance on how to navigate life transitions. This uplifting production takes its viewers on a journey to understanding the ups and downs of life- as sad, confusing or frustrating as it may be at times, Strayed's book reminds its readers to enjoy the Tiny Beautiful Things. This show is about reaching when you're stuck, recovering when you're broken, and finding the courage to ask the questions that are hardest to answer.

Tickets are available for $33 per household at GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org. Tiny Beautiful Things is recommended for mature audiences. Conscientious viewing is advised.

Sharon Karmazin is Executive Producer.

VIDEO: First Look at TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS at George Street Playhouse
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Courtney Reed: You Good Sis? T-Shirt
Future Broadway Star Onsie
Never Off Book Unisex T-Shirt

Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories
DOG SEES GOD Announced from The Theater Project Photo

DOG SEES GOD Announced from The Theater Project

VIDEO: Two Rivers Tiny Shakes Performs ROMEO AND JULIET Opening in a New Song Photo

VIDEO: Two River's Tiny Shakes Performs ROMEO AND JULIET Opening in a New Song

New Jersey Theatre Alliance To Host NJ Chapter Of Parent Artist Advocacy League Photo

New Jersey Theatre Alliance To Host NJ Chapter Of Parent Artist Advocacy League

Luna Stage and Ping Chong and Company Premiere Documentary Film 2.2 SQUARE MILES OF SOUL: Photo

Luna Stage and Ping Chong and Company Premiere Documentary Film 2.2 SQUARE MILES OF SOUL: VOICES OF ORANGE


More Hot Stories For You