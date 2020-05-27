VIDEO: Ellen Harvey Shares a Self-Tape as Part of Two River's SCENE AT TWO RIVER Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Two River Theater has released a new video in its Scene at Two River series.

Ellen Harvey shares the self-tape that she submitted as her audition for the hilarious farce-within-a-farce Noises Off, during Two River's 2018/19 season!

Plus, Harvey shares a story of the farce-within-a-farce-within-a-farce that went on during the Two River Theater production!

Watch the video below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You