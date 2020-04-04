VIDEO: Catherine Brunell, Natalie Cortez, Nick Spangler and James Moye Headline Virtual Concert For Health Care Workers and Local Communities

Broadway stars Catherine Brunell, Natalie Cortez, Nick Spangler and James Moye performed a special virtual edition of When Broadway Goes Dark, Van Dyk Goes Live, hosted by Van Dyk Health Care in support of health care workers and the families they serve.

The cast perform a one-hour show, featuring popular Broadway show tunes, in support of the staff, seniors and families affiliated with Van Dyk Park Place, At Home With Van Dyk and the Van Dyk Memory Care Center during the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual concert has been recorded via Zoom and will be broadcast on YouTube and Facebook.

Watch the full concert below!

"We need musical theatre in our lives, especially during this difficult time," Moye said. "If we can't light up Broadway, we're still going to find ways to spread hope and joy throughout our communities. Our health care workers have been such an inspiration, and we're honored that the Van Dyk family invited us to pay tribute to our health care workers and everyone they serve."

Brunell recently joined the cast of Mean Girls and previously starred as Portia in the Broadway hit, Something Rotten!, as well as the title roles in Broadway's Mary Poppins and Thoroughly Modern Millie. Cortez completed the pre-Broadway run of Moulin Rouge before starring as Anita in the Broadway revival of West Side Story and as Diana Morales in the revival of A Chorus Line. Spangler has performed in Broadway's Tootsie, It Shoulda Been You, The Book of Mormon and Cinderella. Moye's extensive credits on Broadway include Tootsie, Dear Evan Hansen, Aladdin, Bullets Over Broadway, Million Dollar Quartet and The Full Monty.

Van Dyk Park Place (assisted living) and At Home With Van Dyk (home care) have been proactive in offering innovative services to families like telehealth visits, allowing seniors to have online consultations with local physicians, and takeout meals for staff and families to bring delicious meals home from the Van Dyk Park Place kitchen.

The virtual Broadway show is dedicated to New Jersey residents who count on the Van Dyk family for quality care while balancing the importance of all precautionary measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If our families are not allowed to visit Broadway, then we're bringing Broadway to them," said CEO Bob Van Dyk. "We're all feeling the effects of social isolation. We need music in our lives, especially now. We're hoping that this virtual show is a creative and fun way to remind our staff and our families how much we care for them."

Van Dyk Health Care, a family-owned care provider with 67 years of serving New Jersey families, offers an extensive continuum of care services for assisted living, memory care, home care and Alzheimer's day care. Since 1953, the Van Dyk family has taken a personalized approach in caring for residents and families throughout Passaic, Bergen and Essex counties. The company received the #2 national ranking by Fortune for the Best Workplace in Aging Services, the Top Workplace award by North Jersey Media Group, the Women's Choice Award for America's Best Extended Care, and recognition from U.S. News & World Report as one of America's top care providers.

Van Dyk Park Place, one of the leading assisted living communities in New Jersey, received the 2020 Best of Senior Living Award from SeniorAdvisor.com and the 2020 Member of the Year award from the Hawthorne Chamber of Commerce.





