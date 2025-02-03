VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE Opens At Music Mountain Theatre This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vanya And Sonia And Masha And Spike will open at Music Mountain Theatre. Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike runs for 12 performances from February 7 through February 23.

Family rivalry, outrageous costumes, and a sassy maid bring big laughs in this Tony-winning comedy by local playwright Christopher Durang. Vanya and Sonia spend their days reflecting on life's lost chances, never having left their childhood home in Bucks County. The calm of their country house is turned upside down, though, when their movie star sister Masha visits with her new boy-toy Spike, sparking new family dynamics. This hilarious spoof of Chekhov's plays features direction and costumes by Jordan Brennan, with scenic design by McAfee Madding, lighting design by Chris Chichon, and sound design by Nick Bates. The cast includes Lauren Brader (Masha), Molly Chase (Sonia), Louis Palena (Vanya), Soren Madsen (Spike), Regina Mercada (Cassandra), and Amanda Romig (Nina).

"Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" runs for 12 performances from February 7 through February 23. Show times are Fridays at 8 PM, Saturdays at 3 PM and 8 PM, and Sundays at 3 PM. Tickets are $32 for adults, $30 for students/seniors/military, and can be purchased by visiting musicmountatintheatre.org, in person at the box office, or by calling 609.397.3337. It's never too late to subscribe and save with a subscription package for the 2025 season. Subscriptions are valid through December.

Following the February 16 matinee, the public is invited to a free talkback with writer-director John Augustine, partner of the late Christopher Durang. The special, hourlong event will begin at 5:30 PM. Priority seating will be reserved for patrons who attended that afternoon's show. There is no additional cost or ticket needed to attend the talkback.

In addition to the mainstage productions, shows for young audiences are offered throughout the year. Next is "Disney's Aristocats," which runs February 15 & 22 and March 1, followed by "The Frog Prince" on March 15, 22, and 29. Young Audience tickets are just $12 and showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 11 AM and 1 PM.

Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1483 NJ-179 in Lambertville, New Jersey.

