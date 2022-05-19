Trouble No More Celebrates 50th Anniversary of the Allman Brothers Album 'Eat A Peach' at NJPAC in November

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Allman Brothers Band's iconic Eat a Peach double album, the highly praised tribute band, Trouble No More will perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Thursday, November 3, at 7PM.

Who are Trouble No More? Brandon 'Taz' Niederauer, guitar, vocals; Daniel Donato, guitar, vocals; Dylan Niederauer, bass guitar; Jack Ryan, drums; Lamar Williams Jr., vocals; Nikki Glaspie, drums, vocals; Peter Levin, keyboards; and Roosevelt 'The Dr.' Collier, pedal steel guitar, lap steel guitar.



New York native, Brandon "Taz" Niederauer (18) was cast in the principal role of guitarist "Zack Mooneyham" in the Tony Award-nominated Andrew Lloyd Webber Broadway production, School of Rock the Musical.



In recent years, Taz shared the stage with multiple members of the Allman Brothers Band, including Gregg Allman, Derek Trucks, Warren Haynes, Butch Trucks, and Oteil Burbridge, as well as a variety of other notable musicians, including Buddy Guy, Stevie Nicks, Lady Gaga, Slash, Jon Batiste, Dweezil Zappa, Eric Gales, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Dr. John, Gary Clark Jr., Col. Bruce Hampton, Eric Krasno, George Porter Jr., Robert Randolph, Karl Denson, Doug Wimbish, and John Popper. He has also performed with Tedeschi Trucks Band, The String Cheese Incident, Umphrey's McGee, The Revivalists, Dumpstaphunk, Blackberry Smoke, Galactic, and countless other bands.



Since making his national television debut on The Ellen Degeneres Show at just ten years old, Brandon has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Good Morning America, and The View.



Celebrate the Allman Brothers Band's Eat a Peach, the group Trouble No More will perform the album in its entirety. The iconic record was released 50 years ago in 1972 and contains some of the ABB's most beloved songs, including "Melissa," "Blue Sky," "Ain't Wastin' Time No More," "One Way Out" and "Mountain Jam."



Tickets to see Trouble No More performing the iconic album Eat A Peach can be reserved on Friday, May 20 at 10 AM by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street in Newark, New Jersey.