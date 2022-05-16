Trenton City Museum Presents Concert: Swinging Into Spring With Tom Chiola and Friends

Favorite songs from Broadway, the blues, and more are in store for music lovers as Tom Chiola and Friends perform Swingin' Into Spring at the Trenton City Museum at Ellarslie Mansion Friday, May 20, from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Adding to the evening's festive atmosphere will be scrumptious, safely served hors d'oeuvres, wine and other beverages, and café seating surrounded by the shimmering exhibition, Mastering Alchemy: Works on Copper by Stephen Bruce.

Tom Chiola, a longtime Trenton resident performs regionally on stage, in concert, and at local restaurants presenting songs from the great American songbook. Accompanist George Sinkler has played piano full-time for more than 40 years, playing in jazz groups, solo at restaurants, parties and senior facilities, and with Tom Chiola many times at Trenton City Museum.

Masks and Covid vaccination cards or negative test result are required of all concert attendees. Ample parking is available adjacent to the museum in Trenton's Cadwalader Park, entered from Parkside Ave.

Reserve tickets for $40 ($35 for museum members) at https://ellarslie.org/swingin-into-spring/ or by calling 609-989-1191.

The Trenton City Museum is housed in Ellarslie Mansion, an 1848 Italianate Villa in the heart of Trenton's lush and historic Cadwalader Park, which was designed by the legendary urban landscape designer Frederick Law Olmsted. The museum's exhibitions showcase fine contemporary painting and sculpture while ongoing and changing history displays explore Trenton's industrial and cultural past. The Trenton Museum Society partners with the City of Trenton to support the museum's operations and programming and will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its founding in 2023. To learn more about the museum's programs and history: ellarslie.org; contact 609-989-1191; info@ellarslie.org.