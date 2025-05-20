Tina Fey And Amy Poehler RESTLESS LEG TOUR To Prudential Center In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedy icons, writers, producers, actresses and Saturday Night Live alumni Amy Poehler and Tina Fey's Restless Leg Tour will include a stop in NEWARK at PRUDENTIAL CENTER on SUNDAY, JUNE 22ND AT 6PM.

After kicking off their tour in April 2023 and selling out shows across the US, Tina & Amy are back on the road. Fans will see the duo celebrate their thirty years of friendship with an evening of jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment.

Tina Fey is an award-winning writer, actress, producer and author celebrated for creating and inhabiting the iconic ‘Liz Lemon' from “30 Rock,” which Fey also co-wrote and co-executive produced. The series earned 16 Emmys and received a total of 103 Emmy nominations over 7 seasons on NBC. Prior to creating “30 Rock,” Fey completed 9 seasons as a writer and cast member on “Saturday Night Live.”

In 2018, Mean Girls: the Musical, the Broadway adaptation of Fey's cult classic 2024 film, Mean Girls, opened at the August Wilson Theater. The book was written by Fey, with music by her husband Jeff Richmond, the show received 12 Tony Award nominations.

Amy Poehler is an award-winning actress, director, producer, and New York Times bestselling author, known for her extensive contributions across film, television, and comedy. Her work has earned widespread recognition, including multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, and Peabody honors. Poehler founded Paper Kite Productions, which has produced numerous hits across television, film, and podcasting. Producing credits include the Emmy-winning Netflix series Russian Doll, Comedy Central's hit series Broad City, Amazon's Harlem, and Amazon's Peabody-nominated documentary Lucy & Desi, which she also directed.

Tickets for this performance are on sale now at ticketmaster.com and tinaamytour.com.

Comments

Best Revival of a Musical - Live Standings Sunset Boulevard - 35% Gypsy - 24% Floyd Collins - 13% Vote Now!