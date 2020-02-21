Tin Ceiling Will Present A New Arts Series at West Windsor Arts Center

Starting Saturday, February 29, 2020, West Windsor Arts Council will be hosting a series of music and dance performances, film screenings and other events in its versatile gallery space. The series, called "Tin Ceiling Presents ...," will showcase regional talent representing a broad range of genres. "We are inviting the community into this wonderful space to enjoy a variety of live shows and screenings," says West Windsor Arts Council Executive Director Aylin Green. "We are already lining up performers and events for the fall. The response has been very enthusiastic for this type of venue in our community."

Spring 2020 Lineup

Tom Tallitsch Virtuosic Jazz Quartet

Saturday, February 29th, 2020, 7 to 9 p.m.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

APHOTIC: An Evening of Dark Short Films

Saturday, April 18th, 2020, 7 to 9 p.m.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

(mature themes)

Jin Won, Indian Classical Kathak Dance and Music Performance

Saturday, June 27, 2020, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.



Tin Ceiling Presents ... kicks off with a lively musical performance by saxophonist Tom Tallitsch and his jazz quartet. Tom has performed at a number of notable jazz clubs in and around NYC, Philadelphia and New Jersey. He has toured frequently across the United States as both a leader and a sideman. His compositions and arrangements have been performed by many other vocalists and musicians, as well as individual dancers from the Martha Graham Dance Company.

The series continues on Friday, April 18, with the premiere of "Turpentine," a short film by Elijah Amant, along with screenings of two award-winning short films: "Spring's County Psycho" by Christopher Stern and the critically acclaimed animated short "Teeth" by Tom Brown and Daniel Gray. Following the screenings, Elijah and crew will discuss filmmaking and cinematography techniques. Please be advised that these films are for mature audiences only and contain material that some may find disturbing.

The Spring 2020 lineup concludes on Saturday, June 27, with rhythm artist Jin Won. Won, an accomplished kathak dancer and tabla player from South Korea, spent more than 15 years in India training in Indian classical percussion and dance under Pandit Divyang Vakil and Shrimati Shubha Desai, respectively. Won's work explores rhythm as a unifier across cultural expressions.

Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door for $10 per person (general admission) or $8 per person for West Windsor Arts Council members. Proceeds from the event will support the West Windsor Arts Council's education programs and multidisciplinary arts programming.

Find more information and purchase tickets at https://westwindsorarts.org/events/

The West Windsor Arts Council (952 Alexander Road, Princeton Junction) offers art and cultural events, workshops, and classes for all ages and in all artistic disciplines at the West Windsor Arts Center and in the community. For more information, call 609.716.1931 or visit westwindsorarts.org.





