Tickets to Tyrese, Rick Wakeman, and Grand Kyiv Ballet on Sale at BergenPAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



bergenPAC will present three new shows for this season. Tyrese on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025 at 7 p.m.; Grand Kyiv Ballet's Snow White on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025 at 7 p.m.; Wakeman & Son on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Tyrese

Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025 at 7 p.m.

$59-$99-$129-$159

Tyrese Gibson was born and raised in Watts, a neighborhood of Los Angeles. At the age of 16, he was discovered after being cast in a Coca-Cola commercial. A self-titled debut album followed that featured the hits "Sweet Lady" and "Lately." He won an American Music Award for Favorite Soul/R&B New Artist. Gibson has since released five more studio albums and garnered six GRAMMY Award nominations. His most recent studio album, Black Rose, debuted at #1 on the Billboard R&B Albums Chart and featured the single “Shame,” which was #1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs Chart for 16 consecutive weeks.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of John Singleton's Baby Boy, Gibson's feature film debut for which he garnered an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture. Gibson would go on to work with director Singleton again on 2 Fast 2 Furious and Four Brothers. Along with his signature role as Roman Pearce in six Fast & Furious films, Gibson is internationally recognized for playing Robert Epps in Michael Bay's Transformers franchise.

Grand Kyiv Ballet's Snow White

Friday, Dec. 19, 2025 at 7 p.m.

$35-$45-$55-$65

The ballet Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was created based on Grimm Brothers fairy tale of the same name, but in style it resembles a Disney cartoon and is set to the musical motives of the Polisth composer Bogdan Pavlovsky. This performance will interest not only young audience members, but adults as well. Everyone will be happy to plunge into a fantastic atmosphere that will be filled with dance, fairy tale good humor and acting, bright costumes, decorations and a beautiful love story.

The Grand Kyiv Ballet was founded by Oleksandr Stoianov, premiere of the National Opera of Ukraine ballet. The company began presenting touring performances featuring leading Ukranian ballet dancers in 2014 with a 35-theater tour of France.

Wakeman & Son

Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 7 p.m.

$39-$49-$59-$69-$99

After the postponement of his July 2025 concerts with vocalist Hayley Sanderson due to Rick's impending surgery, existing commitments mean that sadly, Hayley is no longer available to join him on the road. Instead, he will tour for the first time ever with his son, Oliver. Although they have occasionally performed together in the past, this will be the first opportunity to see the pair in their brand new WAKEMAN & SON show.

Both former keyboard players with YES and the Strawbs, as well as being highly successful, award-winning musicians in their own right, WAKEMAN & SON will be performing music which ranges from their joint musical heritage to their latest recordings.

Oliver's solo career encompasses several critically acclaimed solo albums, collaborations with highly regarded musicians like Clive Nolan (Pendragon/Arena), Steve Howe (YES/Asia) and Gordon Giltrap, a series of poetry CD's which featured Shakespearean actor Derek Jacobi, and a variety of art and music projects with fantasy artist Rodney Matthews.

While father and son have performed on the same stage in the past - most notably, at a performance of The Myths And Legends of King Arthur… at London's O2 Arena, they have never toured together before.

"It's always an honour for me to share the stage with one of my wonderful children," says Rick, "and for the first time, it's a thrill to be actually doing a tour with my eldest son Oliver. I know it will be very special - especially if, on the odd occasion, he buys me dinner!!"

Don't miss this unique opportunity to see two legendary keyboard players in concert

Tickets from the postponed Strictly Wakeman Tour with Hayley Sanderson earlier this year will be valid for these new shows where applicable.