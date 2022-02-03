Tickets On-sale Now For Nextstage Repertory Production Of BOOK OF DAYS By Lanford Wilson

Centenary Stage Company's NEXTStage Repertory presents Lanford Wilson's Book of Days February 10 through 14 in the Little Theatre located in the Seay Building of the Centenary University campus at 400 Jefferson Street, Hackettstown, NJ.

Tickets for the NEXTStage Repertory production of Book of Days are $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for students and children 12 and younger. Performances will be Thursday, February 10 at 7:30 pm, Friday, February 11 at 8:00 pm, Saturday, February 12 at 8:00 pm, Sunday, February 13 at 2:00pm, and Monday, February 14 at 7:00 pm. For more information or to purchase tickets call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900 or visit Centenary Stage Company on-line at centenarystageco.org

When murder roars through a small Missouri town, Ruth Hoch begins her own quest to find truth and honesty amid small town jealousies, religion, greed and lies. This tornado of a play propels you through its events like a page-turning mystery.

Lanford Wilson is an American playwright whose plays are known for experimental staging, simultaneous character dialogue, and postponed character exposition. In 1980 Wilson won a Pulitzer Prize for his play Talley Folly (1979). Other plays include Balm in Gilead (1965), The Rimers of Eldritch (1967), The Great Nebula in Orion (1971), The Mound Builders (1975), and Angels Fall (1982).

This production of Lanford Wilson's Book of Days will be directed by Centenary Stage Company's own Stephen Davis. Davis serves as CSC's Director of Shakesperience, NJ and professor for the Centenary University Theatre Department. Previously Davis has directed NextStage Repertory's productions of SWEAT, Marisol, Reasons to be Pretty, and 1984. This production features Centenary University students Megan Moran, James Brandes, Christina Polichetti, Connor McCrea, Amanda Ackerman, Kylah Wilson, Christopher Hara, Kaitlyn Holmes, Jamir Freeman, Cody Jackson, Serena Buchan, Jeremiah Caviston, Alexandra Koch, Amanda Tossman, Kai Vialva, and Christopher Rice. This production further serves as the thesis of two Centenary University Theatre Department seniors, Serena Buchan and Megan Moran. Both seniors started at Centenary University as freshman and will be working on Book of Days as a culmination of their academic careers.

NEXTstage Repertory is the all-student performance division of Centenary University's Theatre Department. These productions feature current Centenary University students, alumni, and highlights the close partnership between the professionally producing Centenary Stage Company and the Centenary University Theatre Department.

Performances of the NEXTStage Repertory production of Book of Days will be Thursday, February 10 at 7:30 pm, Friday, February 11 at 8:00 pm, Saturday, February 12 at 8:00 pm, Sunday, February 13 at 2:00pm, and Monday, February 14 at 7:00 pm. Performances will take place in the Little Theatre in the Seay Building of the Centenary University campus at 400 Jefferson Street, Hackettstown, NJ 07840. Tickets for the NEXTStage Repertory performances of Book of Days are $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for students and children 12 and younger. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on-line at centenarystageco.org or by phone by calling the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

For more information visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Tik Tok, Twitter and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies and policy updates, visit centenarystageco.org/faq.

The 2021-22 season of performing arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, and CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor The House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Home Instead Senior Care (Washington), and Fulton Bank, Visions Federal Credit Union, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.