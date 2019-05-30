The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Holds Artist Talk and Last Look at Spring Exhibitions

On Sunday, June 9, from 3-5 PM, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey will host a last-look reception and informal artist talk to mark the closing of the winter/spring exhibition, Interior Monologues. Featured artists Matt Bollinger, Erin Diebboll, Susan Leopold, Dana Levy, Summer McCorkle, Anne Muntges, Casey Ruble, and Paul Wackers, will be in attendance to discuss their work, their processes, and answer questions from the audience.

Interior Monologues is a multi-media show incorporating painting, sculpture, drawing, collage, video, and site-specific installation. "All of the artists in this exhibition are exploring the real, imagined, or implied narratives connected to interior spaces, and how they suggest hidden histories or embedded memories and emotions," said Sarah Walko, the Art Center's director of education & community engagement. "These themes are both intimate and expansive, allowing the work on display to resonate with nearly everyone who has visited the exhibition. I'm so pleased the exhibiting artists will assemble to discuss this work one last time before the show closes."

The artist talk is free and open to the public. All winter/spring exhibitions will be on display through June 16. Following their completion, the Art Center's Main Gallery and Mitzi and Warren Eisenberg Gallery will close for renovations and will reopen in fall 2019.



For 85 years, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has been exclusively dedicated to viewing, making, and learning about contemporary art. Recognized as a leading non-profit arts organization, the Art Center's renowned Studio School, acclaimed exhibitions, and educational outreach initiatives serve thousands of youth, families, seniors, and people with special needs every year.

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is located at 68 Elm Street in Summit, NJ. Adult and children's group tours are available throughout the year. Gallery hours: Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 10 AM-5 PM; Thursday, 10 AM-8 PM; and Saturday & Sunday, 11 AM-4 PM. Please call 908.273.9121 to confirm holiday hours. Visit artcenternj.org for more information.

Photo Credit: Susan Leopold, Elizabeth Harris Gallery,





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories